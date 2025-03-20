Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 867.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Kronos Bio Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

