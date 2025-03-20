Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 867.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.
Kronos Bio Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:KRON opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.79.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Bio
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.