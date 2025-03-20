Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.09% of Berry worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 781,562 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 435,758 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 176,280 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 147,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $263.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

