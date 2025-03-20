Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 386,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,200,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 733,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

