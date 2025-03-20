Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 240,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 123,853 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 128,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 142,847 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

