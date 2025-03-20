Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 33.8% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

