KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,654 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.37% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $11.22 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $770.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 296.16, a current ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

