KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KIO opened at $12.26 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.