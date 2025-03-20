Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

