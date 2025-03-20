Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kion Group
Kion Group Price Performance
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.