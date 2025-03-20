Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded by Stifel Canada to Strong-Buy Rating

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NYSE:KGC opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $5,781,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,717,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

