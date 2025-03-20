Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Mark Ragosa Sells 11,464 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 11,464 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $264,818.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $540,124.20. This represents a 32.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $205,104.90.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $809,277.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 836,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 694,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 315,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 263,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

