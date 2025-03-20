Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of KRC opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $43.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

