Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Raised by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.42 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

