Keith M. Gehl Acquires 403 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Gehl bought 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $19,747.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. This represents a 2.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter worth $121,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

