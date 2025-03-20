Keith M. Gehl Acquires 403 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Gehl bought 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $19,747.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. This represents a 2.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance
NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.71.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
