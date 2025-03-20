Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 5,766,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 1,883,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of £26.71 million, a PE ratio of -6,097.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.82.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

