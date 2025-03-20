Kampmann Melissa S. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kampmann Melissa S. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 5.1% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,590,000 after acquiring an additional 932,309 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,040,000 after acquiring an additional 805,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,544,000 after acquiring an additional 705,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $837.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $834.04 and its 200-day moving average is $840.69. The stock has a market cap of $793.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

