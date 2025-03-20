Kampmann Melissa S. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kampmann Melissa S. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 3.2% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 65,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 371.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

