Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,920. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 174.93%.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.