Juan R. Wiesner Sells 75,153 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,000. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 391,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,577. The stock has a market cap of $714.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 371,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 274,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,147,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

