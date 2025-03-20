JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Position Increased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 1.1% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management owned 0.90% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,506,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,521,000 after buying an additional 394,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after buying an additional 595,710 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,907,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

