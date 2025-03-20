JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.57% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $46,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

JCPB stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

