John F. Soini Buys 4,104 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer John F. Soini bought 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,945.92.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
CVE stock opened at C$19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$17.42 and a one year high of C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.90.
Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.
Featured Stories
