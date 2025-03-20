John F. Soini Buys 4,104 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer John F. Soini bought 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,945.92.

CVE stock opened at C$19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$17.42 and a one year high of C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.89.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

