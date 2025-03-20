Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

JSPR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 51,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.23. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). Analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,755 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

