Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %
JSPR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 51,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.23. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $31.01.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). Analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
JSPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
