Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Up 31.6% – Here’s What Happened

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) shot up 31.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 368,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 119,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Japan Gold Stock Up 31.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
Japan Gold Company Profile
Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
