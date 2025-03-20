Jack Sinclair Sells 2,915 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $408,741.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,747,056.18. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,348,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,561,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

