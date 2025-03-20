Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $143.69. 2,621,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,755. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.