Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.
Jabil Stock Performance
Shares of JBL stock traded up $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $143.69. 2,621,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,755. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.
Jabil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Jabil
In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
About Jabil
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
