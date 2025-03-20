iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Lessened by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $167.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

