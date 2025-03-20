iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 187,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 122,309 shares.The stock last traded at $69.53 and had previously closed at $69.80.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,464 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

