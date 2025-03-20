iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Trimmed by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 221,704 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,674,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 84,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.