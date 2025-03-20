iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Condor Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

