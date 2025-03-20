iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) is TAP Consulting LLC’s Largest Position

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,263 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 2.16% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $64,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NEAR stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $51.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

