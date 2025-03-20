iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWY opened at $214.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.56. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.