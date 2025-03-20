iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $43,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,637,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780,141 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 439,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,426,000 after purchasing an additional 327,537 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,076,000 after buying an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $188.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

