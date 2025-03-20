iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,237,000 after buying an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $310.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.61 and a 200-day moving average of $322.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.