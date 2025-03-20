iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 124.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,179 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.95 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

