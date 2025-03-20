iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

