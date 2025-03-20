iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,543,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 704,350 shares.The stock last traded at $29.35 and had previously closed at $29.14.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

