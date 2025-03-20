iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 3,209.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,440 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6,219.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 162,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

EWZS opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.38. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

