iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 8,073 shares.The stock last traded at $194.55 and had previously closed at $193.16.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $960.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

