iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 21,588 shares.The stock last traded at $74.32 and had previously closed at $74.14.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $656.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.