iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 21,588 shares.The stock last traded at $74.32 and had previously closed at $74.14.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $656.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
