iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $57.51 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.