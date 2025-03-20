iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,726,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.55 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48.

