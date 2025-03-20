iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

iRobot Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. iRobot has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $14.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 39.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth $117,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

