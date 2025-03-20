Investors Buy Large Volume of 23andMe Call Options (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 812% compared to the typical daily volume of 782 call options.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ME. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in 23andMe by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 702,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 293,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 24.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 23andMe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Recommended Stories

