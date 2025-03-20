Investors Buy Large Volume of 23andMe Call Options (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 812% compared to the typical daily volume of 782 call options.
23andMe Price Performance
Shares of 23andMe stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $12.76.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
