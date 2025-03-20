Investment House LLC Buys 100 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Amundi lifted its position in RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 19,052.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in RTX by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $136.01.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

