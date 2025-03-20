Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $480.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.99.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.