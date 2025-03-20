Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $473.17 and last traded at $473.26. Approximately 11,735,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 34,853,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.77.
The stock has a market capitalization of $303.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.99.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
