Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $473.17 and last traded at $473.26. Approximately 11,735,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 34,853,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.77.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.99.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.