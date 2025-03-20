Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance
QQQS stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $30.71.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.
