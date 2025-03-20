Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 72,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,682. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.