Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 72,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,682. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEY. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

