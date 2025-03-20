Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,003,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,113,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 241,812 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 119,459 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PRFZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 42,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

