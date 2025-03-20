Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,470 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

